CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $1.28 Average PT from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.28.

CESDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.35 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of CESDF stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

