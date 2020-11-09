CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. CEVA has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,212.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $100,206.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,975 shares in the company, valued at $727,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,512,354.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CEVA by 305.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CEVA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

