Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHNG. BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,537,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

