Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $250.66 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $254.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.58.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Insiders sold a total of 34,765 shares of company stock worth $8,151,160 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

