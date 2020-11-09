Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $673.24

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $673.24 and last traded at $673.24, with a volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $644.49.
CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.84.
In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
