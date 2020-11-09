Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $673.24

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $673.24 and last traded at $673.24, with a volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $644.49.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

