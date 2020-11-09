Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,514.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,297.14.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,326.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 158.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,271.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,133.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

