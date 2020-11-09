CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,001 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $86,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 90,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $163.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

