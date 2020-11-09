Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $73.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $151,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

