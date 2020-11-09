Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,559,000 after buying an additional 1,024,264 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,595,000 after buying an additional 1,349,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,058,000 after buying an additional 327,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.40 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

