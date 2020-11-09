Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,263 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,000. Visa makes up about 4.0% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Visa stock opened at $198.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.75 and its 200-day moving average is $194.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

