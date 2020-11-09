Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $3,776,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Roku by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $1,488,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,265,448.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,643.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 316,317 shares of company stock worth $55,237,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $253.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average is $153.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.31 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $255.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

