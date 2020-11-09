Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 15,001 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after buying an additional 19,705,429 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $596,934,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $318,931,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $321.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

