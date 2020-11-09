Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of NET opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.30 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $71.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,810,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $280,030.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,790.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,528,258 shares of company stock worth $103,026,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 217.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

