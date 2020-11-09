Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CDAK opened at $9.09 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.