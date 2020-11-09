Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CDAK opened at $9.09 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $14.40.
About Codiak BioSciences
