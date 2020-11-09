Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.58% from the company’s previous close.
COLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.
NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.65 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $678.51 million, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,795.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,277,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 123,066 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $2,124,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 208.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.
