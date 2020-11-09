Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.58% from the company’s previous close.

COLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.65 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $678.51 million, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,795.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,277,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 123,066 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $2,124,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 208.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

