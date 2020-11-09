Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 61.11% and a negative net margin of 139.04%.

Shares of CLNY opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Colony Capital has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Colony Capital news, COO Mark M. Hedstrom acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc C. Ganzi acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,350. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

