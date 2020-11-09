Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $32.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth $7,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth $6,253,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 227,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 181,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,848,000 after buying an additional 177,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 466,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,218,000 after buying an additional 149,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

