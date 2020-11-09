Comparing Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) & Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Key Tronic and Kimball Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimball Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kimball Electronics has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.96%. Given Kimball Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimball Electronics is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Key Tronic and Kimball Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.18 $4.76 million $0.44 16.82 Kimball Electronics $1.20 billion 0.30 $18.20 million N/A N/A

Kimball Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Key Tronic.

Volatility & Risk

Key Tronic has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball Electronics has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Key Tronic and Kimball Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic 1.05% 4.28% 1.70% Kimball Electronics 2.33% 10.07% 4.97%

Summary

Kimball Electronics beats Key Tronic on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc. provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services. Its manufacturing services also comprise industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; reliability testing, including testing of products under a series of environmental conditions; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; assembly, production, and packaging of medical disposables and other non-electronic products; design engineering and manufacturing of automation equipment, test and inspection equipment, and precision molded plastics; software design services; and product life cycle management services. The company has operations in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam. Kimball Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

