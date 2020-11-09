Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.06% of Clarus worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 169.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

CLAR opened at $16.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.10 million, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLAR. BidaskClub lowered Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Clarus in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $197,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,890.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

