Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $110,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Visa stock opened at $198.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.