Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes $1.71 Million Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $19,225,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $10,810,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 331,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49,518 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 318,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 98,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 112,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,250.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

