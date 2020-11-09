Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $18.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.81. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 20,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $255,141.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

