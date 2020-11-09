COVA (COVA) Achieves Market Cap of $419,040.50

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One COVA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a total market cap of $419,040.50 and $102,295.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

