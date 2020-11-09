Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Hold Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research report report published on Sunday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBRL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. CL King upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $119.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -84.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 45.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

