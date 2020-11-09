Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $306.72 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $306.72 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00003561 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,591.29 or 0.99655072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00031034 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000942 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00099106 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00018794 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,470,422 coins and its circulating supply is 550,588,485 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

