Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $26,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 28.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 81.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $164.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.77.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

