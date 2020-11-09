CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%.

Shares of CCLP opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $36.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CSI Compressco presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.31.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

