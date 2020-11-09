CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Announces Earnings Results

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%.

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.31. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, November 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 23rd.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.