CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $101.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVS. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $64.95 on Monday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 170,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 124,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 21,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

