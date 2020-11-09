CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.90.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.62.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.51% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.