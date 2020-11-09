Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Datadog from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.82.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5,017.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 306,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total value of $33,557,042.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,378 shares in the company, valued at $20,596,127.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,393,884 shares of company stock worth $138,037,324 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 362.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after buying an additional 8,806,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 58.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 562.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after buying an additional 588,106 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 337.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,311,000 after buying an additional 447,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 44.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after buying an additional 432,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.