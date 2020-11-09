Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,861,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $247.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $250.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.