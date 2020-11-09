Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

