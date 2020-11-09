Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.