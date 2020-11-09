Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTCWY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $27.47 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.