Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Diageo were worth $59,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Diageo by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Diageo by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Diageo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $155.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.13. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $171.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

