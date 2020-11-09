Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) in a report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 329.80 ($4.31).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 291.90 ($3.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 225.40 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.64).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

