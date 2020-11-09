DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,594 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $65,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,558,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 29.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after buying an additional 35,397 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $216.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.64 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.71.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $1,119,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

