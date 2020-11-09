Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Shares of LPG opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $412.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

