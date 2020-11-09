Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$6.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.80.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

