Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 722,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,975 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,573 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,953,000 after buying an additional 1,697,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $35,258,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $422,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,691 shares of company stock worth $793,248. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

