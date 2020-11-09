DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $15.00 on Monday. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $339.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSPG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

