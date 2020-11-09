DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $17.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.81. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $43.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXPE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

