Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.62.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $199.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

