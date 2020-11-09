Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after acquiring an additional 338,470 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.03 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,195,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,578 shares of company stock valued at $35,633,666. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

