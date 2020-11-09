Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,096 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Enbridge worth $70,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of ENB opened at $29.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6167 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

