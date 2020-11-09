Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) announced its earnings results on Saturday. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

ECPG opened at $31.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.