Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Receives C$46.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDV. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock opened at C$35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of -23.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

