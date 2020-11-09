Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $127.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $122.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $125.64.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,152,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,652. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

