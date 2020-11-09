EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $62.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

